'True Bridge' With UAE: Indian Embassy In Abu Dhabi Remembers Ramesh Shukla

After the passing of UAE's iconic photographer Ramesh Shukla, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi extended its deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Shukla, who the embassy referred to as a "true bridge between India and UAE", was known for chronicling the history of the Emirates. Think of any image associated with the nation's founding, and chances are that Shukla was the one behind the lens.

The 'royal' photographer captured the nation's birth - with a photograph of Sheikh Zayed signing the UAE's founding document, now immortalised on the 50-dirham note. He also photographed the rulers of all seven emirates shortly after the signing of the Union Agreement at the Union House in 1971.

The expat who arrived in 1965 with just Rs50 in his pocket has seen skyscrapers rise from endless desert sand. He caught royal attention soon enough; the late Sheikh Zayed once handed him a gold pen and told him to keep taking photos.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today shared a video tribute to Shukla, calling him "one of the most loyal and devoted patriots."

With his camera serving as a tangible representation of the UAE's history, Shukla captured leadership, but beyond all - he captured the tales and personal moments shared between generations.



