Dubai's Global Village Announces Special Ramadan Family Offer With 3 Free Tickets

During the holy month, the destination opens from 5pm to 1am Sunday to Wednesday and from 5pm to 2am Thursday to SaturdayAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Want to break your fast with family at Global Village this Ramadan, but worried about ticket prices? The popular family destination on Monday, February 16, announced a special Ramadan 'family offer' to make visits more affordable.

Global Village is giving visitors the chance to enjoy four entry tickets for just Dh30, which translates to three free tickets. Additional tickets will be available as an add-on for just Dh7.5 each. The limited‐time family offer is available only at Global Village ticket counters.

This also allows big families and groups to gather for iftar and suhoor at Global Village. The deal invites them to explore the destination's mix of dining, entertainment, shopping and cultural experiences throughout the holy month.

This aligns with the UAE marking 2026 as the Year of Family and Global Village celebrating its 30th season with this special Ramadan offer, inviting families to come together to 'a more wonderful world'.

During Ramadan, the destination has changed its opening hours. It welcomes guests from 5pm to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, and until 2am Thursday to Saturday.

The holy month is expected to begin in the UAE on either Wednesday or Thursday, and will be determined after the crescent is sighted. The UAE's Moon Sighting Committee is set to meet on Tuesday, February 17, to observe the moon. The Fatwa council will begin their work after Maghrib prayer and review reports submitted by field observation teams.

Across the UAE, Ramadan takes on many meanings for its diverse communities. For some, the month unfolds as a period of deep spirituality and familiar routines of worship. For others, it becomes a time to learn, adapt and engage with traditions that emphasise generosity, unity and mutual respect.

Governments across the UAE have announced revised timings to accommodate fasting hours and daily routines. Public offices, private companies, and schools will follow adjusted schedules, allowing employees and students to observe the holy month comfortably while maintaining productivity.



