Ramadan 2026: Abu Dhabi Announces Timings, Fees For Revised Darb Toll Gates, Public Parking

Abu Dhabi's Q Mobility has announced the timings and fees for Darb toll gates and Mawaqif public parking during Ramadan. Parking fees can be paid through official channels, including the Darb app, the Tamm platform, SMS, or payment machines available across various locations.

Toll gates - Dh4 per crossing

Charges will apply from Monday to Saturday in two periods:



Morning peak timing: 8am to 10am Evening peak timing: 2pm to 6pm

Sundays will remain toll-free, with no charges applied.

Public parking

Paid hours will run from Monday to Saturday across two intervals



From 9am to 6pm From 9pm to 2am

Fees are set at Dh2 per hour for standard parking spaces and Dh3 per hour for premium spaces. Parking will be free on Sundays.

UAE-wide Ramadan preparation

As the holy month approaches, UAE is gearing up with reduced working hours, revised parking timings, and adjusted timetables for schools. Dubai residents will get 2 hours of free public parking; the emirate also announced Salik timings for the holy month.

Across the country, private sector employees will work for 2 hours less during Ramadan, as compared to the eight- or nine-hour days throughout the year. Companies can also implement remote work arrangements within the limits specified by UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Meanwhile, federal employees will work from 9am to 2.30pm on Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to noon on Fridays. Across the country, schools have begun adjusting their timetables to support fasting students, respecting the sanctity of the holy month, and providing relief to parents.



