Sharjah Ruler Says Work Underway For Khor Fakkan To Become 'City Surrounded By Forests'

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 10:57 PM UPDATED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 11:15 PM



By: WAM



The Sharjah Ruler recalled childhood memories of a specific plant - Qasd tree and said during his childhood, kids would 'compete with the crows' to gather the fruits and eat themAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Sharjah Ruler has revealed a plan to turn Khor Fakkan into a "city surrounded by forests.

"This will be characterised by high oxygen levels, low carbon dioxide, and increased positive electrons, which will give residents comfort and tranquillity."

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also provided flower enthusiasts with valuable information on planting, from selecting suitable soil and obtaining it to the required light and its regulation, as well as the timing of pruning before March.

During a phone call on the Direct Line programme, the Ruler of Sharjah said:“We are now working on planting the mountains of Khor Fakkan. Specialised companies are digging pits in the ground along the paths of the valleys descending from the mountains, so that the water will be poured into these pits. We will plant trees that will be irrigated by it, instead of the water flowing through the large valleys and emptying into the sea."

Sharjah Ruler's advice on agriculture

He also talked in length about agriculture, which the Sharjah Ruler said "stirs emotions".

"The rose tree is very sensitive. If we plant it in soil containing even a little sand, this will affect the shape of the flower that grows at its top, because the root is sensitive and should not dry out. If it dries, the defect will appear in the flower, and it will grow twisted, bent, or incomplete in shape.

"The reason for this is the soil. The best place to obtain suitable soil is at the foot of the mountains beneath the slopes, where there is pure clay from the mountain without sand."

For those who wish to plant flowers at home, it is advisable to "obtain pure clay from the foot of the mountains". Canopies made of cloth should be placed with openings that allow sunlight to pass through, avoiding full shade, Sheikh Dr Sultan added.

"Plants must also be pruned before the start of March, because roses do not grow on hard roots; they bloom on the new, tender branches."

How Al Badi Palace nursery flourished

The Sharjah Ruler recalled childhood memories of the Qasd tree. The "large, thorny, dense tree is distinguished by its interlaced branches and small leaves, reaching a height of about two metres," he said.

"It lives in deserts and dry areas and withstands harsh climatic conditions. Its fruits are small, round, and fleshy, turning from green to red when ripe, and they are edible. In some countries, it is called 'awsaj'.

"The tree used to exist in the Al Madam area, where there is a plain known as Saih Al Qasd."

The Sharjah Ruler said during his childhood, kids would "compete with the crows" to gather the fruits and eat them.

He recalled how despite being dissuaded from planting the tree due to its dryness, he took home cuttings from the Qasd. With a growth hormone, the planting succeeded and the Al Badi Palace nursery is now "full of millions of selected trees," he said.

"All the municipalities take seedlings from it, because municipal nurseries are no longer sufficient.”



