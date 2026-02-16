Dubai Announces Revised Paid Parking Timings For Ramadan Two Hours Free
- PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 7:18 PM UPDATED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 8:23 PM
- By: Poojaraj Maniyeri
source on Google
- Share:
Dubai's RTA has announced public parking timings during Ramadan. Fees will apply during two periods, from Monday to Saturday. The first period will be from 8am to 6pm, and the second from 8pm to 12 midnight.
This means that residents will get 2 hours of free parking around Maghrib, at a time when faithful are praying and breaking their fasts.Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today
Multi-storey parking facilities will operate 24/7, RTA confirmed.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
Earlier, Dubai's toll operator Salik also announced revised timings for the holy month of Ramadan.
With a whopping number of residents reliant on the emirate's public transpor, RTA revealed timings for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram during the holy month:Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line stations
- Monday to Thursday: 5am to 12midnight
Friday: 5am to 1am (next day) Saturday: 5am to 12 midnight
Sunday: 8am to 12 midnight
- Monday to Saturday: 6am to 1am (next day)
Sunday: 9am to 1am (next day)
To view the changes in timings for public buses, commuters are advised to check the S'hail app. Customers travelling aboard marine transport can refer to the RTA website for the updated schedule.
The authority has also announced revised timings for customer happiness centres, and service providers such as vehicle inspection centres.Ramadan crescent sighting
UAE's moon sighting committee will convene on February 17 to sight the crescent. Read the Khaleej Times report to know how to spot the crescent, and what to do if you sight it in UAE.
Saudi Arabia will also search the crescent on the same day, and the Gulf nation called on faithful to report any sightings to the nearest court, register their testimony, or contact the nearest centre for assistance.ALSO READ
- Abu Dhabi announces Ramadan timings, fees for Darb toll gates, public parking Ramadan 2026: Rules, etiquette to follow in UAE; what tourists need to know
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment