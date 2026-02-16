Delhi HC Grants Rajpal Yadav Interim Relief Till March 18 In Cheque Bounce Case

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a fresh hearing in the cheque bounce case involving Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, the Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim suspension of his sentence till March 18.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 100,000 (Dh4,048 approximately) along with one surety of the same amount. The court noted that Rs 15 million has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief.

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

Yadav will remain out of custody until March 18, when the court is scheduled to hear the matter again.

The action came after a private company M/S Murli Project's lawyer, Advocate Avneet Singh Sikka, confirmed that Yadav deposited Rs 15 million into the company's bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount.

Earlier in the day, the counsel for Yadav, Adv. Bhaskar Upadhyay said they were ready to deposit Rs 15 million, without any conditions, through a fixed deposit receipt. However, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed that the amount be paid by demand draft.

The court noted that Rs 2.5 million had already been deposited by DD in the name of the respondents, and that the actor had previously submitted another DD of Rs 7.5 million.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had sought a reply from the complainant on Yadav's bail application and listed the matter for Monday at the request of his counsel.

During that hearing, the actor's lawyer informed the court that a bail application had been filed and sought time to work out a solution, stating that he had been unable to contact the actor.

Accepting the request, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the complainant to file a response and adjourned the matter for further consideration. The Court also made strong observations, noting that Yadav had been jailed for failing to honour commitments made earlier before the Court.

Earlier, the court withdrew the leniency granted to Yadav in a series of cheque dishonour cases and directed him to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent, observing that he had repeatedly breached undertakings given to the Court regarding the payment of settlement amounts.



Rajpal Yadav receives death threats via email Indian actress Trisha Krishnan calls out distasteful remark by politician

ALSO READ