Qatar Participates In Celebration Of Arab Sustainability Day At Arab League

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the celebration of the Arab Sustainability Day 2026, which was held Monday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, under the theme 'path of sustainable development: a decade of achievements.'

Representing the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the Arab League, Amna Abdulrahman Al Sulaiti attended the celebration.

The celebration was held with high-level participation from representatives of the Arab League's member state, along with officials, experts, and representatives of civil society organisations.

The celebration included a dialogue session on the contributions of civil society organisations to achieving sustainable development goals in arab countries," in addition to honoring a number of Arab figures working in the fields of sustainable development.

The Arab Sustainability Day, which falls on February 16 of each year, aims to raise awareness of sustainability concepts and the achievements of Arab countries and various stakeholders in achieving international goals for the well-being of Arab peoples, and to highlight the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their objectives and ways to create a supportive Arab climate for them.