QIIB Wins Two Prestigious Awards From International Finance

Doha,: Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) has marked a significant new milestone by securing two prestigious accolades at the International Finance Awards 2025, further strengthening its distinguished track record of excellence and reaffirming its position as a leading institution in the region's Islamic banking sector.

The bank received the following two awards: Best Transformational Capital Market Development Initiative – Qatar 2025 and Most Innovative Strategies in Local Currency Sukuk Issuance – Qatar 2025. These awards come in recognition of the bank's leading role in developing capital markets in the State of Qatar and its innovation in structuring and managing local currency Sukuk issuances in accordance with international best practices.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani, Chief of Treasury and Investment at QIIB and Hossam Khattab, Chief Financial Officer at QIIB received the two awards during a ceremony held in Dubai, attended by an elite group of banking sector officials and businessmen from the region and the world.

International Finance citation: In its official citation accompanying the two awards, International Finance magazine stated:“QIIB has distinguished itself over the past period by launching qualitative initiatives that contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the Qatari capital market and developing innovative financing tools aligned with sustainability and economic growth requirements.

The magazine further noted that QIIB's strategies in this field have contributed to expanding the investor base, improving market liquidity, and bolstering Qatar's position as an active regional hub in the Islamic finance industry and financial markets.

Commenting on this achievement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani, Chief of Treasury and Investment at QIIB, stated:“We are pleased to receive these two prestigious awards from International Finance, which represent international recognition of QIIB's approach to developing capital markets and innovating advanced financing solutions that support the national economy and keep pace with the best global standards in the Sukuk and Islamic finance industry.”

He noted,“At QIIB, we operate according to a strategic vision focused on building an integrated system for treasury and investment management and developing innovative local currency financing tools."

"These efforts contribute to enhancing financial stability and providing flexible solutions for investors and the bank's clients, thereby supporting Qatar's position as a regional hub for the Sukuk industry and capital markets.”

He added,“This achievement comes as part of an integrated path pursued by QIIB to support financial transformation, develop treasury and investment products, and strengthen its role in financing strategic projects, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategy launched by the Qatar Central Bank.”

For his part, Hossam Khattab, Chief Financial Officer at QIIB emphasised:“Winning the Best Transformational Capital Market Development Initiative award reflects the bank's success in launching initiatives that contributed to modernising capital market mechanisms, raising issuance efficiency and enhancing governance and transparency.

This latest recognition builds upon the series of accomplishments achieved by QIIB over recent years across digital banking, retail banking services, sustainable finance, and mobile banking applications, among other areas.

It underscores QIIB's integrated and forward-looking approach, which seamlessly combines technological innovation with financial excellence while reinforcing its commitment to supporting the national economy and advancing sustainable growth.