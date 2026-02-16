Approval To Transfer Real Estate Brokerage Department A Milestone In Completing Regulatory Framework For Realty Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to enhance the efficiency and regulation of the real estate sector in the State, the Cabinet approved the transfer of the Real Estate Brokerage Department from the Ministry of Justice to the General Authority for Real Estate Regulation.

This strategic step aims to develop the profession, consolidate the principles of governance and transparency, and raise the level of services in the real estate market.

In this context, Engineer Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman of the General Authority for Real Estate Regulation (Aqarat), stated that the decision represents an important milestone in completing the regulatory framework for the real estate sector.

He affirmed that transferring the management of real estate brokerage will enable the Authority to develop this activity in accordance with an integrated regulatory vision based on the rule of law, enhance oversight, limit unlicensed practices, and raise the level of professionalism among real estate brokers, thereby enhancing the confidence of clients and establishing a stable investment environment that supports the economic development of the country.