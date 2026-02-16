Estithmar Holding Establishes 'Estithmar Capital' For Financial Investment Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding announced yesterday the establishment of its fifth group,“Estithmar Capital,” in a strategic step aimed at strengthening the company's expansion and diversifying the sectors in which it operates.

Estithmar Capital will specialize in managing financial investments, strengthening institutional governance, and operating under clear frameworks for compliance, regulation, and risk management, reflecting Estithmar Holding's vision for sustainability and responsible, well-structured growth.

The establishment of Estithmar Capital supports Estithmar Holding's broader strategy of diversifying financial assets, improving capital efficiency, and unifying governance practices across various markets. Through a centralized and disciplined approach, the group is expected to enhance portfolio performance, strengthen risk management, and increase transparency, while maintaining operational efficiency and adherence to international best practices.

Commenting on the announcement, Juan Leon, Holding Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding, said:“The establishment of Estithmar Capital represents a strategic step aimed at developing our activities in the banking and financial services sector within an advanced regulatory environment. We are building from Qatar as a global financial hub, with a focus on responsible capital stewardship, strengthening governance, and delivering long-term value, while expanding our investment activities across the region, supported by rigorous regulatory and supervisory frameworks that enable sustainable growth.”

Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Estithmar Holding, also emphasized that this step aligns with the company's vision of identifying investment opportunities across various sectors and markets and diversifying its investment portfolio in a manner that contributes to improved risk management-an approach that has proven successful in positioning Estithmar Holding among leading Qatari companies both inside and outside Qatar.

Estithmar Holding also announced the appointment of Fadi Al Faqih as Group Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Capital. Al Faqih brings more than 25 years of experience in the banking and financial investment sector across the Middle East.

Estithmar Holding operates through several groups, including the Healthcare Group, the Services Group, the Tourism and Real Estate Development Group, and the Contracting & Industries Group. The company employs more than 28,000 professionals from over 100 nationalities, with operations spanning more than 10 countries.