Swissôtel Doha Corniche Park Towers Introduces 'Nasmah' At The Quarter

Doha, Qatar: Swissôtel Doha Corniche Park Towers marks its first Ramadan season in Doha with the introduction of Nasmah, a new Ramadan tent at The Quarter. Inspired by the spirit of the Holy Month and reimagined through Swissôtel's refined approach to hospitality, Nasmah presents a thoughtfully curated setting designed for meaningful Iftar and Suhoor gatherings rooted in tradition, elegance, and togetherness.

Set within The Quarter at Swissôtel Doha Corniche Park Towers, Nasmah forms the heart of the hotel's Ramadan experience this season. The setting complements Swissôtel's philosophy of thoughtful hospitality, where refined service, attention to detail, and a calm, confident atmosphere come together to create a considered interpretation of Ramadan evenings.

Priced at QR270 per person, the Ramadan offering presents an expansive international menu designed to move beyond the expected.

From Persian specialties featured for Azal, to Levantine, Arabian, European, Asian, and Latin-inspired creations, the experience is crafted as a carefully curated global table - generous, balanced, and unmistakably food-led.

The Iftar experience opens with an elegant arrival ritual, followed by live-plated mezze, international seafood selections, charcoal grills, carving stations, and multiple chef-led ateliers spanning Italian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Nikkei, Indian, and Middle Eastern cuisines.

The evening concludes with a grand dessert presentation and live sweet stations.

Ian Ryder, General Manager said:“Ramadan is one of the most meaningful seasons of the year, particularly in Qatar, where it is deeply rooted in community and shared traditions. We are proud to introduce Nasmah as part of our first Ramadan at Swissôtel Doha Corniche Park Towers, creating a setting that honours the spirit of the Holy Month while offering guests an elevated and refined space to come together over Iftar and Suhoor.”

As the evening unfolds, Suhoor continues the global narrative with a lighter, comfort-driven approach, featuring Persian charcoal grills, Qatari and Levantine specialties, international comfort dishes, wellness-focused options, and hydration-forward selections designed for late-night dining and fasting preparation.

Wissam Abdel Latif, Executive Chef at Swissôtel Doha Corniche Park Towers, said:“Our vision for Ramadan at The Quarter is centred on delivering an experience that feels generous, refined, and true to flavour."

"Set within the atmosphere of Nasmah, every element is carefully considered to ensure guests enjoy Iftar and Suhoor moments that reflect both culinary excellence and the warmth of the season.”