Mitsubishi Xpander SUV: Your Versatile 7-Seat SUV Perfect Choice

Doha, Qatar: The Mitsubishi Xpander is a versatile 7-seat SUV that offers comfort, functionality, quality and value for money.

Customers can explore the at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, at its showrooms on Salwa road in Doha and Alkhor.

The Mitsubishi Xpander provides the best of both worlds. The interior enjoys plenty of cabin space, storage facilities and smart technologies, and the exterior's bold styling does not compromise on high ground clearance, handling stability, and overall driving experience.

The front of the Xpander has a futuristic look and features a chrome upper grille, swept-back LED headlights, and daytime running lights and incorporates Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield signature look that offers greater protection for pedestrians and passengers alike. The LED position lamps are arranged in crystal-like blocks and are positioned higher for better visibility. The L-shaped LED rear combination lamps that extend onto the tailgate and accentuate the strong stance.

The spacious interior of the Xpander is designed to reflect Japanese hospitality and provides comfort for all seven adult passengers thanks to supportive seating, convenient amenities and high-quality materials. Noise and vibration in the cabin are effectively absorbed by using special materials, ensuring a supremely quiet experience for the driver and all passengers.

Flexibility in the seating configuration to meet changing needs also allows for easy loading. The second-row armrest can be folded down and the second and third-row seats folded flat to accommodate lengthy loads.

Even with passengers in the third-row seats, luggage space remains sufficient to accommodate four 4-gallon water bottles. Storage features in the Xpander in addition to the glove box include door pockets, drink holders, seatback pockets, floor console box, passenger seat undertray, and underfloor luggage area.

Safety performance is significantly enhanced thanks to Mitsubishi Motors' Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body or RISE, which efficiently absorbs energy and maintains high cabin integrity in the event of a collision.

Power is provided by the spirited and responsive 1.5-litre 16-valve Dual overhead camshaft engine with advanced MIVEC - Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control system – making it easy for the Xpander to carry seven adults uphill with ease.