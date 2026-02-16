Virgin Active Redefines Wellness In Qatar With Debut Of Region's First 'Social Wellness Club'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virgin Active, a world leader in health and wellness, has officially launched its flagship 'Social Wellness Club' in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The opening marks a milestone for the Gulf's wellness market, introducing to the region a revolutionary luxury 'Second Space' concept that bridges high-performance fitness, restorative recovery, and genuine community connection.

The launch introduces a new dimension to this concept-where members can train, unwind, connect, and even find a quiet corner to work, blending fitness, recovery, and community engagement in a seamless, versatile environment.

“[Our] holistic approach to wellbeing is built on a simple truth: performance without recovery is short-lived. And health without community is incomplete. We want it to become a benchmark for social wellness in the region, built by a world-class social wellness business,” said Dean Kowarski, Virgin Active Global CEO.

To mark the launch, Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, delivered a special video welcome speech, warmly greeting members and guests and celebrating Virgin Active's arrival in the Middle East. In his message, he welcomed the club's first members in the region and highlighted the vision behind the space as a place designed for movement, recovery, connection, and reflection. He emphasised that Virgin Active Qatar is a space where members can feel energised yet calm, part of a global community, and truly at home.Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties also welcomed Virgin Active to Qatar, emphasizing the role of wellness-focused developments in advancing the nation's vision for healthier, more connected communities stated:“Msheireb Properties, as the master developer of Msheireb Downtown Doha, has created a smart city that also serves as a lifestyle and fitness space. It is a place where architecture, technology, and sustainability come together to support health and quality of life, residents and visitors can enjoy urban living that encourages physical activity, social interaction, and a strong sense of community.”

The event was attended by government leaders, including His Excellency Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud, Minister of Public Health; His Excellency Eng. Yasser bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Jamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth; and His Excellency Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, alongside Olympic champions, world-class athletes, distinguished guests and industry partners - underscoring the growing national focus on health, sport, and community wellbeing in Qatar.Virgin Active Qatar has been designed as a place for people to pause, recharge and thrive by offering world-class training, mindful recovery,a dedicated Longevity Suite focused on advanced recovery and performance optimisation, feelgood dining and meaningful connection, with over 84 group exercise classes each month, providing dynamic, training experiences that inspire members to move with purpose, feel revitalized, and stay connected.

The 4,800 square metre club features expansive gym floors, group class studios, a state-of-the-art 20 metre pool, calming recovery zones, inspiring co-working spaces and boardrooms, and fresh, feel-good food at its Ü Health Café. It also offers premium spa facilities, including a spa pool, sauna, steam rooms and cold plunge experiences designed to support contrast therapy, alongside in-club salon services. Reflecting Qatar's culture of privacy, comfort and hospitality, the club is thoughtfully designed with dedicated male and female areas and gym floors, ensuring an inclusive and culturally considered wellness experience.

It boasts a 12-strong, multilingual team of expert trainers specialising in body transformation, boxing, nutrition, athletic performance, pre- and post-natal exercise, swimming, Pilates as well as mobility and posture correction launch also highlights Qatar's standing within the Gulf as a fast-evolving wellness hub where demand is rising for bespoke, experience-led offerings. Virgin Active's investment signals confidence in the region's wellness economy and reflects a broader shift toward holistic health.

During the launch event, a panel discussion exploring the future of wellness and lifestyle in the region was held. Speaking at the panel were Dean Kowarski, Virgin Active Global CEO; Mariam Farid, Qatari athlete and professional hurdler; Chad le Clos, South African competitive swimmer and Olympic, World, and Commonwealth Games champion; and Bassam Al Mannai, Assistant Secretary-General, Center for Future Foresight and National Visions at the National Planning Council.

The panel discussion highlighted wellness as a way of life, linking Qatar's national vision, elite performance, and everyday wellbeing. Al Mannai highlighted the importance of integrating health and active living into the nation's long-term development strategy, encouraging residents to embrace wellness as a lifelong, everyday commitment.

Qatar now joins theVirgin Active 'Social Wellness Club' network which now spans the UK, Italy, South Africa,Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Namibia and Botswana. To register interest in membership and be among the first to hear updates, visit or email [email protected]