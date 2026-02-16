Al Duhail Face Must-Win Test Against Al Shorta In ACL Elite

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail SC face a must-win challenge as they prepare to take on Al Shorta SC at Al Zawraa Stadium, knowing victory is vital to keep their hopes alive in the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite.

The Qatari side are currently seventh in the standings on eight points, level with domestic rivals Al Sadd SC and the UAE's Sharjah FC, leaving the race for a Round of 16 berth finely poised.

Al Duhail showed determination in their previous outing, fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw against Sharjah and remain firmly in contention. However, their away record in continental competition poses a concern. The Doha-based club have claimed just one victory in their last 11 away matches in Asia and have conceded at least twice in each of their last three defeats on the road.

With qualification on the line, Al Duhail will be aiming to defy their recent away struggles and deliver a decisive performance at Al Zawraa Stadium in Baghdad.