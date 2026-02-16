Umm Salal Beat Al Ahli To Reach Amir Cup Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cristo Gonzalez delivered a superb hat-trick to inspire Umm Salal to a 4-2 comeback victory over Al Ahli in the concluding Round of 16 fixture of the Amir Cup at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday.

Al Ahli, coached by Younes Ali, broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through Erik Exposito, but Gonzalez brought Umm Salal back on level terms just five minutes later.

Early in the second half, Sekou Yansane restored Al Ahli's advantage, scoring four minutes after the restart. Umm Salal responded swiftly once more, with Gonzalez netting his second goal in the 52nd minute to make it 2-2.

Momentum then swung decisively in Umm Salal's favour when Ahmed El Sayed found the back of the net in the 56th minute to put his side ahead for the first time. Gonzalez completed his treble in the 73rd minute, putting the result beyond doubt and securing Umm Salal's progression to the quarter-finals.

The Orange Fortress will next take on reigning champions Al Gharafa SC in the last eight.

Elsewhere in the quarter-final line-up, Al Sadd SC are scheduled to face Al Shamal SC, while Al Duhail SC will go head-to-head with Al Arabi SC. Al Rayyan SC and Al Wakrah SC will contest the remaining quarter-final berth.