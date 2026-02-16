Thumama Ramadan Youth Football Tournament To Feature 13 Teams

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Organisers of the third Thumama Ramadan Football Tournament have announced that 13 teams will take part in this year's competition.

The event kicks off on Friday at Al Furjan Stadium in the Al Thumama and is being held in cooperation with the Qatar Sports for All Federation. It is open to players aged between 10 and 14 (born between 2012-2016).

Teams have been divided into two groups. The winners will receive QR 7000, the championship trophy and gold medals. The runners-up will earn QR 5000 and silver medals, while third place will receive QR 3000 and bronze medals.

Individual prizes will also be awarded for best player, top scorer, best goalkeeper and best team.

Tournament Director, Youssef Abdulnour said 39 teams had applied to participate, with 13 meeting the entry criteria. He added that the competition has grown in organisation and facilities in recent years, reflecting broader efforts to develop sport and nurture young talent in Qatar.