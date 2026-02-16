Safari Shop & Drive-Win 30 Bestune Cars Announces Second Draw Winners

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari Hypermarket, one of Doha's leading hypermarket chains, has announced the winners of the second draw of its mega promotion, Shop & Drive – Win 30 Bestune Cars.

The draw happened on February 15 at Safari Hypermarket, Al Khor, in the presence of representatives from the Qatar Ministry of Commerce and members of Safari management.

The winners of the second draw are: Mostafa - Coupon No: SDB201046131, Thinakar Kumarasamy - Coupon No: SDB200372946, Arup Sushil - Coupon No: SDB200004864, Mohammad Sarfaraz - Coupon No: SDB200766860.

As part of the Shop & Drive promotion, customers receive an e-raffle coupon for every QR50 purchase made at any Safari Hypermarket outlet, giving them a chance to win one of 30 Bestune cars. In each draw, four Bestune cars are awarded, while the final draw will feature five Bestune cars. The promotion is currently available across all Safari outlets.

Safari, which has earned a strong place in the hearts of shoppers through its wide range of promotional campaigns and customer-focused initiatives, has already created numerous winners over the years. Safari management expressed their sincere gratitude to customers for the overwhelming response and support for this latest mega promotion.

The third draw of the Shop & Drive – Win 30 Bestune Cars promotion will be held on March 29, 2026, at Safari Hypermarket, Barwa Village.