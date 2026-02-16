American School Of Doha PTA Friendship Festival Strengthens Community Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The American School of Doha (ASD) Parent Teacher Association (PTA) successfully held its annual Friendship Festival, a signature event that beautifully celebrated the“One ASD Family” spirit.

The festival serves as a primary community gathering, bringing together students, faculty, and families for a day of celebration, performances, and philanthropy.

The event featured a diverse programme of activities, including live performances by the ASD dance team, choirs, and bands. With nearly 80 food, market, educational, and corporate vendors participating, the festival offered a vibrant atmosphere that showcased the diverse talents and entrepreneurial spirit within the ASD community.

The Friendship Festival is a testament to the leadership of the ASD PTA and the power of volunteerism. Faculty, staff, parents, and students collaborated extensively to ensure the event's success, embodying the school's commitment to mutual support and community engagement.

Beyond its social impact, the festival is a vital fundraising initiative. All funds raised are reinvested directly into the school to support campus-wide enhancements.

These contributions provide essential resources for all divisions, including infrastructure, new classroom equipment, educational materials for all grade levels, and more.

The success of the festival was made possible by the generous support of numerous sponsors, including ExxonMobil, CP Chem, Jaidah Group, Crowell & Moring LLP, Seib Insurance and Reinsurance, British Dental, Yalla Transportation, Family Dental, GAC, West Bay Medical, Al Rayyan, Hexa Landscaping, Technical Solutions, Aqua Magic, Crown Security, and Ric's Kountry Kitchen.