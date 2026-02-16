Qatari Majlis Programme Discusses Meanings Of Fasting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the attendance of 23 participants, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center hosted the Qatari Majlis programme titled“Ramadan Is Not Just Fasting.”

The programme aimed to introduce the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting fasting as a religious obligation and its positive impact on refining human behaviour.

This initiative reflects the Center's ongoing commitment to introducing non-Arabic speakers to local Qatari Islamic culture, especially with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan.

The programme included an overview of the significance of Ramadan and the Qatari traditions associated with it. It also discussed the meaning of fasting and the spiritual transformation it brings to Muslims, as fasting is considered a period of self-discipline, obedience, worship, and good deeds. The impact of Ramadan, therefore, extends beyond the month itself and continues throughout the year in the life of a Muslim.

This programme is part of a series of educational and cultural initiatives regularly organised by the Center to introduce non-Arabic speakers to Islamic culture and Qatari heritage, fostering greater engagement and integration within the local community.

