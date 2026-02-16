Islamic Cultural Center Organises Series Of Urdu Lectures As Part Of Preparations For The Holy Month Of Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a series of lectures for the Urdu-speaking community, attended by more than 2,000 participants.

The lectures were delivered by preacher Muhammad Affan Al-Mansour Fori, covering a range of religious and educational topics.

These lectures were held as part of the programme“Welcoming Ramadan”, which also included lectures in English, Yoruba, Urdu, and Malayalam, reflecting the Center's commitment to serving diverse communities.

Sheikh Al-Mansour Fori delivered a lecture on Islamic identity at the Center's lecture hall, attended by 550 participants. He also discussed“How to Welcome Ramadan” at Sayyiduna Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib Mosque (may Allah be pleased with him), with an audience of 600 participants.

At Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Thani Mosque in Old Airport, he addressed the topic of the role of scholars in the renaissance of the Ummah, attended by 650 participants.

The series concluded with a lecture titled“The Closest Believers to the Prophet (peace be upon him)”, attended by 700 participants. The“Welcoming Ramadan” programme concluded with a lecture in English delivered by preacher Osama Habib Al-Rahman, attended by hundreds of participants at Barwa Madinatna Mosque.

These lectures highlight the importance of preparing for one of the most significant seasons of worship and obedience, and reflect the Center's dedication to spreading religious and Islamic awareness among various communities.

