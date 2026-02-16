Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diplomatic Institute, Lekhwiya Sign Pact To Expand Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint co-operation and the exchange of expertise.

This agreement aims to strengthen institutional partnerships and develop training and capacity-building opportunities between the sides.

The MoU was signed by Director of the Diplomatic Institute, Dr Abdulaziz Mohammed al-Horr and Commander of Lekhwiya Training Institute, Colonel Nawaf Abdullah Bakheet al-Maadadi.

The MoU aims to broaden co-operation in training, development, and the exchange of expertise and knowledge, as well as to organise joint programmes and workshops. This will contribute to developing national competencies and enhancing institutional integration among entities involved in capacity building in the diplomatic and security fields. It will also support national efforts to prepare qualified personnel and facilitate the exchange of best practices and experiences.

