QRCS Distributes Winter Clothes To 5,000 Displaced Families In Gaza

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a winter clothes distribution project in Gaza as part of its 'In Safe Hands' winterisation relief campaign 2025-2026 to alleviate the suffering of thousands of displaced families amid harsh weather and humanitarian conditions inside shelter tents/centres.

Dr Akram Nassar, head of QRCS's representation office in Gaza, said the project involved distributing coupons to 5,000 displaced families in three main distribution points: Gaza City, Central Gaza, and Khan Younis.

“We selected the best clothes available in Gaza markets, to ensure that the families would be well protected against the cold weather, given the severe conditions they are living in tents and displacement centres, coupled with the lack of income for most of the families in Gaza,” stated Dr Nassar.

He explained that the project was part of QRCS's ongoing efforts to support the most vulnerable people and ease the increasing burdens on affected families, particularly children and older people.

Ismail Mahmoud, 47, said:“I am so happy today for choosing warm clothes for my children. Seeing the smiles on their faces has given us some hope. Honestly, my only wish is that the economic situation would improve, and our children and the people of Gaza would find peace and stability in the future.”

Worth $1.301mn, the project is part of QRCS's humanitarian interventions to improve the living and humanitarian conditions of affected people in Gaza.