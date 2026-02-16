Qatar Charity Launches Ramadan Campaign

Qatar Charity has launched its Ramadan Campaign for 1447 AH (2026) under the slogan“Good Starts With You”, aiming to benefit 3.85mn people through various projects across 43 countries, while supporting development initiatives reaching 22mn beneficiaries throughout the year.

Extending Ramadan greetings, Yousuf bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, chief executive officer of Qatar Charity said that the organisation has adopted a new advanced mechanism starting this year to ensure projects are implemented immediately once donations are received. He added that Qatar Charity has also launched, for the first time in Qatar, the Smart Electronic Coupon through its Alaqraboon Centre and upgraded its mobile application to make donations easier, improve access to projects, and enhance the overall user experience.

Mohamed al-Ghamdi, deputy CEO, Governance and Corporate Services at Qatar Charity, said that the organisation has prepared target locations in advance by identifying eligible regions and cities worldwide and verifying their field readiness, allowing work to begin immediately once a project is approved. He indicated that Qatar Charity has also activated early contracting procedures by preparing framework agreements with contractors and suppliers.

Qatar Charity officials at a press conference said fundraising efforts during Ramadan will support seasonal projects - including Feed the Fasting, Zakat al Fitr, and Eid Clothing - alongside relief projects in countries affected by prolonged crises and disasters, as well as competitive development projects.

The press conference was attended by Nawaf Abdulla AlHammadi, deputy CEO for Programmes and Communications, Mohamed al-Ghamdi, deputy CEO of Governance and Corporate Services at Qatar Charity, Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, executive director of Communications and Community Impact at Qatar Charity, and Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, executive director of International Operations.

AlHammadi said this year's Ramadan Campaign puts donors at the heart of the giving journey from the moment they intend to do good, with projects set to begin immediately once donations are made, under the new mechanism adopted this year for competitive development projects to maximise development impact and deliver tangible change for beneficiaries.

Hejji said that Qatar Charity will implement seasonal Ramadan projects in 42 countries outside Qatar, which will include 'Feed the Fasting', 'Zakat al Fitr', and 'Eid Clothing'. The projects will focus on countries affected by conflict and crises, or those with the greatest needs, such as Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, Syria, and Ghana, with an expected 1,195,239 beneficiaries.

According to Fakhroo the campaign's projects inside Qatar focus on seasonal Ramadan initiatives and various forms of assistance expected to benefit 1,067,370 people during the holy month. He noted that this comes alongside the launch of Qatar Charity's Alaqraboon Centre at the start of the year, marking an expanded phase in its social care within the country.

Projects inside Qatar include mobile Iftar meals for workers' accommodations, benefiting 120,000 workers; 45 Iftar tents across multiple locations nationwide, expected to serve 516,400 people; Mobile Iftar meals distributed at traffic intersections; and daily family Iftar meals for low income households.

In the holy month of Ramadan, the Alaqraboon Centre aims to raise QR100mn to expand its assistance programmes. These include support for low income families, orphans, widows, divorced and abandoned women, patients, persons with disabilities, debtors, the highly esteemed, prisoners and their families, workers, students, individuals preparing for marriage, community funds, and emergency humanitarian cases.

Donations can be made via Qatar Charity's website, mobile app, the 'Home Collector' Service available through the app, by calling 44290000, or through Qatar Charity branches and collectors in shopping malls.