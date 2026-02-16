Al Salam Bank Wins 7 Awards, Strengthening Its Regional Leadership In 2025

BAHRAIN, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Al Salam Bank marked 2025 as an exceptional year, achieving significant milestones that further cemented its position as one of the region's fastest-growing financial institutions. The Bank was recognized by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence as the Best Retail Bank in Bahrain for 2025, a distinction regarded as one of the most competitive and respected honors in the global financial industry. With more than one thousand institutions vying for Euromoney's awards annually, this accomplishment reflects the Bank's strategic commitment to redefining the retail banking experience through advanced digital capabilities, enhanced customer-centric services, and a forward-looking operational model.The prominence of this award lies in its affirmation of the Bank's substantial progress within retail banking. Al Salam Bank has succeeded in establishing an integrated and innovative banking ecosystem characterized by sophisticated digital offerings, diversified financing solutions, and an expanded suite of premium credit cards designed to enrich customers' daily financial interactions. The initiatives collectively positioned the Bank as the fastest growing and most innovative retail banking institution in Bahrain.Parallel to the distinguished Euromoney accolade, Al Salam Bank's broader achievements further strengthened its institutional standing and market positioning. The Bank was named Bank of the Year 2025 by The Banker, published by FT Specialist, one of the financial sector's most authoritative and globally recognized awards honoring institutions that demonstrate excellence in innovation, governance, financial performance, and long-term value creation. Additionally, Group CEO Mr. Rafik Nayed was selected among the Top Influential CEOs for 2025 by Forbes Middle East, in recognition of his transformative leadership and his efforts to embed a human-first, intelligence-driven approach across the Bank's operations.Further affirming its leadership in Islamic finance, the Bank received the Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain 2025 award from International Business Magazine Awards. This was complemented by two recognitions from the World Business Outlook Awards, naming Al Salam Bank both Best Islamic Bank Bahrain 2025 and Best Islamic Retail Bank in Bahrain 2025, distinctions that underscore its continued commitment to pioneering innovation within the Islamic banking sector. The Bank's accomplishments were additionally acknowledged by Global Business Outlook, which honored Mr. Rafik Nayed as Best Islamic Banking CEO - Bahrain 2025, while also recognizing the Bank as Most Customer-Centric Islamic Bank in Bahrain 2025, further highlighting its dedication to service excellence.This succession of recognitions coincided with robust financial performance, demonstrated by a 30.2% increase in net profit attributable to owners' of the Bank and 14.0% growth in assets on year-on-year basis for 2025, representing a strengthened market position and sustained operational momentum. The Bank's financial results reinforce the effectiveness of its long-term strategy, which has placed retail banking at the core of its sustainable growth trajectory and expanding market impact.Through this succession of distinguished recognitions, Al Salam Bank continues to reinforce its status not only as a high-performing institution but as a leading force shaping the future of banking in the region. As the Bank advances into the next chapter of its trajectory, it does so with a strengthened foundation, a clear strategic vision, and a renewed commitment to digital transformation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for its clients, partners, and communities.

Al Salam Bank Wins 7 Awards, Strengthening Its Regional Leadership in 2025



