UN Mission Urges Libyans To Overcome Divisions, Rebuild Common Nat'l Vision
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday called on the Libyan people to overcome divisions and rebuild a shared national vision, expressing appreciation for their steadfast aspirations for a future of peace, democracy, and prosperity.
In a statement marking the anniversary of the February Revolution, the mission said that after 15 years, Libyans have been determined to live in dignity under a unified government that is subject to accountability.
Amid continued political polarization, economic difficulties, and institutional deadlock, the anniversary underscores the urgent need to bridge divisions, the statement added.
The recent developments highlight the importance of sincere dialogue and meaningful concessions, it noted, warning that maintaining the status quo poses grave risks to Libya's cohesion and stability.
It is time for all Libyan leaders to address the fundamental political challenges that have caused these crises and commit to a political path that puts the country's interests above all other considerations, the statement said.
The UNSMIL renewed its support for Libya and called on all parties to work together toward a stable, safe, and prosperous future for the Libyan people. (end)
