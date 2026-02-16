The Olympics Of Astrophysics And Space Science APRIM2026 Makes Hong Kong Debut Media Outreach Newswire APAC

403
The Olympics Of Astrophysics And Space Science APRIM2026 Makes Hong Kong Debut
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 February 2026 - In a landmark development for the region's scientific community, Hong Kong has been selected to host the Asia-Pacific Regional IAU Meeting (APRIM) for the first time. Dubbed the "The Olympics of Astrophysics and Space Science," this prestigious event will take place from May 4 to 8, 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).
Organised by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and hosted by The University of Hong Kong's Laboratory for Space Research (LSR), the conference will feature Nobel and Shaw laureates, together with other distinguished scientists from around the world. As a leading astronomical gathering in the Asia-Pacific, the event represents a significant milestone for Hong Kong, underscoring its pivotal role in fundamental research, STEM education, and international collaboration.
A Convergence of Minds in a Burgeoning Space Hub
Professor Quentin Parker, Chair of the APRIM2026 and Director of the HKU Laboratory for Space Research, noted that bringing the "The Olympics of Astrophysics and Space Science" to Hong Kong demonstrates the city's capacity to serve as a global nexus for astrophysics and space science.
"As Chair of this historic meeting, I am honoured to welcome the global Astrophysics and Space Science community to Hong Kong. We aim to use this platform not only to showcase our city's capabilities in the 'New Space' era but to inspire the next generation of scientists to pursue the unknown," said Prof. Parker.
Professor Xue Suijian, former Deputy Director of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, attributed the IAU's decision to Hong Kong's highly international environment and academic excellence. He highlighted the city's growing contributions to deep-space exploration, planetary science, and big data analysis, cementing its role as a bridge for international scientific exchange.
Bridging Fundamental Research and Future Possibilities
While rooted in academic rigour, APRIM 2026 also addresses the paradigm shift from government-led initiatives to the democratised era of " New Space." The conference offers a platform that links theoretical astrophysics with real-world applications.
Aligning with the global scientific agenda, the conference is expected to bring together nearly 1,000 experts. Discussions will span from the origins of the universe to emerging directions in space exploration, covering key areas such as Planetary Science, Stellar Evolution, and Cosmology. The event will also seek to bridge academia and industry, exploring how frontier technologies can contribute to addressing global challenges.
Championing Space Sustainability
A defining feature of APRIM2026 is its focus on "Space Sustainability." With the growing density of satellite constellations in low Earth orbit, the scientific community faces urgent challenges, particularly in relation to space debris and light pollution.
Through dedicated sessions and public engagement, the conference will tackle these critical issues, advocating for responsible stewardship of the cosmic environment. By integrating these discussions with outreach sessions including youth-focused workshops, the event aims to cultivate a scientifically literate generation ready to steward the future of space exploration.
Professor Luis C. Ho, Director of the Kavli Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics at Peking University, described the meeting as a vital platform for strengthening Asia-Pacific research collaboration. He noted that the event marks a shift from pure fundamental research to industrial application, allowing high-tech solutions to serve the public and open the "blue ocean" of the space economy.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the Organisations International Astronomical Union (IAU) The IAU brings together over 13,000 professional astronomers from more than 85 countries. Its mission is to promote and safeguard the science of astronomy in all its aspects through international cooperation. For more information, please see the following link.:
HKU Laboratory for Space Research (LSR) is an interdisciplinary center at The University of Hong Kong dedicated to advancing space science, planetary research, and high-energy astrophysics through satellite research and academic collaboration. For more information, please see the following link.:
Diamond Sponsor
