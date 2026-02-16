Kosovo Celebrates 18 Years Of Independence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Qatar commemorated the 18th independence anniversary of Kosovo and the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Qatar in a grand celebration held at Andaz Doha on Thursday. The event was attended by officials, dignitaries, and members of the Kosovan community residing in Doha.

High-level attendees included His Excellency Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, Qatar's Minister of Environment and Climate Change; Mohamed Jaideh, Assistant Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, Ambassador of Eritrea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, alongside other distinguished guests.

Fuad Morina, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the State of Qatar, welcomed the audience and highlighted the significance of the occasion.“These two anniversaries are deeply connected. The independence of Kosovo marked the beginning of a new chapter for our people - a chapter defined by freedom, responsibility, and determination. Establishing diplomatic relations with the State of Qatar symbolized Kosovo's growing presence in the international community and the start of a friendship that has continued to strengthen and flourish over time,” he said.

Since declaring independence in 2008, Kosovo has made significant progress in building democratic institutions, strengthening the rule of law, and fostering a multiethnic society founded on equality and mutual respect. The ambassador described Kosovo as“a young, dynamic, and forward-looking country committed to peace, regional stability, and constructive international engagement.”

The celebration underscored the strong partnership between Kosovo and Qatar.“Fifteen years ago, our two countries formalized diplomatic relations, laying the foundation for cooperation based on mutual respect and shared principles. Over time, this relationship has grown into a meaningful and dynamic partnership,” Ambassador Morina noted, citing milestones such as the opening of Kosovo's resident embassy in Doha in 2019 and a series of high-level visits in recent years.

The envoy also highlighted economic collaboration with Qatar and Kosovo's growth prospects.“Kosovan companies have increasingly participated in international fairs and exhibitions organized in Qatar, showcasing their products, services, and investment opportunities. Our economy is increasingly diversified, with growth in information technology, renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing. Qatar's global experience in investment, infrastructure, and economic diversification aligns well with Kosovo's development priorities,” the ambassador said.

He also acknowledged Qatar's humanitarian support, adding,“The State of Qatar, through Qatar Charity, has provided meaningful development and humanitarian assistance to the people of Kosovo during some of the most difficult periods in our recent history. In times of hardship and recovery, Qatar's support reflected compassion, generosity, and genuine solidarity.”

Concluding the evening, Ambassador Morina expressed his gratitude to the Kosovan community in Qatar:“You are the strongest bridge connecting our two countries. With your work, dedication, and integrity, you represent Kosovo with dignity and pride.”

The celebration also featured a cultural performance by the Rona Nishliu Quartet, who travelled from Prishtina to Doha, adding a vibrant artistic dimension to the event.