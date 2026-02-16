Burkina Extremists' Attacks On Army Leave At Least 10 Dead

MENAFN - Jordan Times) ABIDJAN - Suspected Islamist militants attacked an army unit in northern Burkina Faso Sunday, the latest in a series of alleged extremists attacks that have killed at least 10 people in four days, security sources told AFP.

The West African country, ruled by a military junta since a 2022 coup, has been plagued with violence from militants allied to Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group for more than a decade.

Social media has been awash with speculation that the spate of attacks may have killed dozens of soldiers, but AFP has been unable to independently verify those claims.

The junta, which seized power on the promise to crack down on the violence, has ceased to communicate on extremists attacks.

On Sunday, militants carried out a major attack on a military detachment in the northern town of Nare, two security sources told AFP.

The previous day, the Burkinabe army's unit in the northern city of Titao was "targeted by a group of several hundred terrorists", one of the sources said.

While the source did not give a death toll for either attack, they said part of the military base in Titao had been destroyed.

The interior minister of Ghana, which borders Burkina Faso to the south, said the government had "received disturbing information from Burkina Faso of a truck carrying tomato traders from Ghana which was caught in a terrorist attack in Titao".

Extremists'' coordination'

According to the same security source, another army base in Tandjari, in the east of the country, was also attacked Saturday, and several officers killed.

"This series of attacks is not a coincidence," the source said. "There seems to be coordination among the extremists."

A separate security source told AFP that a "terrorist group attacked the [military] detachment in Bilanga", in the east of the country, on Thursday.

"Much of the detachment was ransacked," the source said, giving a toll of "about 10 deaths" among the soldiers and civilian volunteers fighting alongside the army.

A local source confirmed the attack, adding there was damage in the town of Bilanga, and that the assailants had stayed at the scene until the following day.

Despite the junta's vow to restore security, Burkina Faso remains caught in a spiral of violence.

According to conflict monitor ACLED, the unrest has killed tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers since 2015, and more than half of those deaths have come in the past three years.