Non-Jordanian Ownership Of ASE Market Cap At 46.6% In January

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Non-Jordanian investors bought JD28.6 million in shares on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) in January, 2026, about 15.3 per cent of total trading value, while their sales totalled JD28.7 million over the same period, according to ASE statistics rreleased on Monday.

Arab investors accounted for JD26.0 million in purchases in January, or 91.0 per cent of non-Jordanian buying, while Arab sales reached about JD24.8 million, or 86.5 per cent of non-Jordanian selling, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Non-Arab investors recorded JD2.6 million in purchases, or 9.0 per cent of non-Jordanian buying, while their sales totalled JD3.9 million, or 13.5 per cent of non-Jordanian selling.

Based on the data, non-Jordanian ownership in listed companies stood at about 46.6 per cent of ASE's total market capitalisation at end-January 2026, including 32.9 per cent held by institutional investors, such as companies, institutions and funds.

Arab investors accounted for 30.5 per cent of market capitalisation, while non-Arabs held 16.1 per cent.

By sector, non-Jordanian ownership shares were 48.6 per cent in financial companies, 22.2 per cent in services, and 51.0 per cent in industry, according to the figures.