Hussein Aim To Advance To Asian Champions League Two Quarters

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN – Hussein Irbid FC host Iran's Esteghlal FC on Tuesday in the return leg of Round of 16 matches in the Asian Champions League (ACL) Two hoping to make it to the quarterfinals set for March.

As the final 16 teams started their battle for advanced positions, Jordan league champs Hussein beat Esteghlal 1-0 in their away match which was moved by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to Dubai citing heightened security tensions in Iran.

In tonight's return leg set for Amman International Stadium at 9:15pm, Hussein will be playing on home turf, boosted by fans and 1-0 away match advantage to carry them further in the second tier Asian club competition. Yousef Abu Jalboush dubbed 'Sisa' stunned the Iranian goalkeeper with his 78th minute strike that has boosted Hussein's qualifying chances, with a draw in the return leg sufficient to move them to the quarters.

Hussein, Jordan League champs for the past two season, now hold a slim lead over Faisali and Ramtha in the League and after they won the Jordan Super Cup and are now in the quarterfinals of the Jordan Cup this season.

Results in other ACL Two matches so far: Iraq's Zawra'a vs UAE's Wasl 3-2, Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr vs Turkmenistan's Arkadag 1-0, Iran's Sepahan vs Qatar's Al Ahli 2-2, South Korea's Pohang Steelers vs Japan's Gamba Osaka 1-1, Thailand's Ratchaburi FC vs Indonesia's Persib Bandung 3-0, China's CAHN vs Singapore's Tampines Rovers 4-0, Thailand's Bangkok United vs Australia's Macarthur 2-0.

Initially, the 22nd edition of the competition had 32 teams playing in 8 groups with the top two moving to the Round of 16. Prize money ranges from $300,000 in group stages to $3.28 million for the champion who will be given an indirect preliminary stage slot for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite. Sharjah the reigning champs, are playing in the ACL Elite edition this season.

Wihdat and Hussein represented Jordan for the second year running. Both teams were eliminated from the Round of 16 in 2024/25. This season, Wihdat, failed to advance past Round 1, staying bottom of Group A after one win, one draw and four defeats. Hussein advanced from Group C after one defeat and five wins joining Turkmenistan's Ahal in the top 16 among 8 West Asia teams advancing.

It is Hussein's 2nd and Wihdat's 14th time in the competition which was won by Faisali twice in back-to-back seasons in 2005-2006 and Shabab Urdun once in 2007 when it was called the Asian Champions League Cup. Wihdat reached the semis in 2006, 2007 and 2011. No Jordanian clubs played in 2022.

Wihdat had earlier played the group stages of the top tier Asian Champions League in 2021 and 2022, now renamed the Asian Champions League (ACL) Elite. None of the other Jordanian clubs had ever made it past the ACL preliminary round where Faisali played in 2020 and 2018, Wihdat in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 and Shabab Urdun in 2014.