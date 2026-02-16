Stonehill Delivers Innovation-Focused Training At Tampa General Hospital's 2026 Innovation Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stonehill, an innovation and strategy consulting firm, delivered three featured training sessions during Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) 2026 Innovation Week, equipping health care leaders and care teams with practical tools to accelerate innovation and improve patient and workforce experience across the system.

Hosted by Tampa General Hospital in partnership with USF Health, Innovation Week convened clinicians, researchers, technologists, and innovators from across the Tampa Medical & Research District and beyond for a multi-day program focused on advancing the future of health care through collaboration, new technologies, and bold thinking.

As part of the week's professional development programming, Stonehill facilitated three interactive courses, available both in person and online, designed to help participants strengthen human-centered innovation capabilities and drive meaningful change in care delivery environments.

Featured Stonehill sessions included:

.Design Thinking 101: Human-Centered Innovation – An introduction to practical design thinking methods for health care settings, helping participants better understand patient and clinician needs and translate insights into actionable solutions.

.Journey Mapping: Secrets of Innovative Care Coordination – A deep dive into journey mapping techniques that enable care teams to visualize end-to-end patient experiences, identify friction points, and design more coordinated, efficient, and compassionate care pathways.

.Change By Design: Driving Change Across a Care Team – A hands-on session focused on leading and sustaining change management across multidisciplinary care teams, equipping participants with tools to align stakeholders, implement innovation, and scale improvements across complex health systems.

Each session combined real-world case studies and applied exercises to support immediate use within clinical and operational settings. Individuals who completed all three courses earned the TGH Innovation Week 2026 Series Certificate, a digital credential issued by the University of South Florida recognizing their participation and newly developed innovation capabilities.

“Tampa General is building one of the most forward-thinking innovation cultures in health care,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill.“Innovation Week demonstrates what happens when leadership invests not just in new technologies, but in building the capabilities of its people to design, test, and scale better solutions.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy serving Fortune 1000 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill's award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, post-merger integration, and digital transformation. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.

