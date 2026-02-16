Three-Peat! Exigent Technologies Earns Global MSP Honor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Business technology services partner Exigent Technologies has announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Exigent to its 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for the third consecutive year, and sixth time in the last 10 years. The honor reflects Exigent's commitment to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and innovative managed IT solutions.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

The list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like-helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”

Since 1997, Exigent has combined experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional managed IT services, accommodating the needs of small to midsized organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. Exigent uses The Exigent Method to create long-term, strategic partnerships with clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows the MSP to tailor services and solutions to meet each customer's objectives, helping organizations focus on their core functions while using technology as a powerful tool that drives ongoing success.

“Being recognized on CRN's MSP 500 list for the sixth time in 10 years reflects more than consistent growth-it validates a fundamentally different model for managed services,” said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder of Exigent Technologies.“At Exigent, we don't believe managed services should feel transactional. Through The Exigent Method and our Assurance Managed Services framework, our experienced Technical Advisors provide executive-level guidance while our dedicated engineering service pods operate as a true extension of each client's organization.

That alignment between strategic leadership and day-to-day execution allows us to engineer stability, deliver predictable outcomes, and build business technology roadmaps that move businesses forward. In an industry defined by turnover and inconsistency, we've built long-term continuity within our team and across our client partnerships-proving that managed services should be strategic, stable, and built for lasting growth.”

The full 2026 MSP 500 list can be found online at crn/msp500.

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has empowered growth-oriented small and midsize businesses with strategic managed IT services built for long-term success. Through The Exigent Method-a consultative framework powered by our Assurance Managed Services and guided by experienced Technical Advisors-we engineer stability, deliver predictable outcomes, and align technology with each client's business objectives.

Our dedicated engineering service pods operate as a true extension of our clients' teams, providing personalized support from professionals who understand their environment, priorities, and growth plans. With an average employee tenure exceeding a decade and client partnerships that last just as long, Exigent delivers rare continuity in an industry known for constant change.

Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, with additional locations in New York City, Denver, and Los Angeles, Exigent serves businesses that value strategic guidance, integrity, and white-glove service. Learn more at exigent, call 877, or email....

