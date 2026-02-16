Six Years In The Making: Canadian Jazz Star Mike Field Returns To New Zealand With High-Energy 'Travel-Inspired' Tour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After a long-awaited six-year hiatus, award-winning Canadian jazz trumpeter and composer Mike Field is returning to New Zealand this March. Known for a "fun-first" philosophy and melodies inspired by his global travels, Field will perform two exclusive shows in Takaka and Blenheim, showcasing his latest critically acclaimed album, Nashland.

Field's music breaks the "serious" jazz mold with compositions that are upbeat, energetic, and accessible. While he often hears from fans who say, 'I don't usually like jazz, but I loved that!' Field ensures there is no shortage of virtuoso playing and ripping solos for the hard-core jazz aficionados to enjoy.

"I hear these melodies in my head while traveling-from the streets of Italy to the shores of the Dominican Republic-and I feel a responsibility to get that joy out into the world," says Field. "Life is too short to take music too seriously. I'm thrilled to finally bring these new stories back to my favorite Kiwi audiences."

For these performances, Field is collaborating with a powerhouse quartet of local Christchurch talent: Julian O'Brien (tenor sax), Theo Henderson (upright bass), Sung Woo Han (piano), and Joseph Bary (drums). Together, they will bring the "standard-like" but fresh grooves of Nashland to life.

Fans can catch a "fly-on-the-wall" look at the music before the show via Field's new behind-the-scenes documentary, "The Making of Nashland," which captures the high-energy recording process of the album.

Watch "The Making of Nashland":

Live Performance Preview:

Concert Details:

March 11: The Mussel Inn, Takaka (Golden Bay) – 8:30 PM

March 12: The Boathouse Theatre, Blenheim (Marlborough) – 7:00 PM

Tickets: $20 at the door for both shows.

About Mike Field:

Mike Field is a multi-award-winning Canadian jazz trumpeter, singer-songwriter, and composer. With a career highlighted by reaching #1 on the Canadian Jazz Charts and winning the Independent Music Award for Jazz Music Producer, Field is celebrated for his "vivid storytelling energy." He travels the world performing his original, travel-inspired compositions, blending elite musicianship with accessible, infectious melodies.