MSDE Showcases 'AI For Inclusive Development' At India AI Impact Summit 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has joined the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi with a pavilion themed 'AI for Inclusive Development', highlighting skilling as central to India's AI strategy.

The Summit, one of the largest AI forums in the Global South, has brought together global leaders and experts.

Welcoming the Summit, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, said India's role in hosting a major AI forum signals its commitment to building a responsible and inclusive AI ecosystem. He noted that the government is prioritising AI-ready skilling for youth and the workforce to unlock growth and expand opportunities.

The MSDE Pavilion at the AI Summit has presented a three-pronged framework, skilling in AI, skilling with AI and skilling for AI.

Under 'Skilling in AI', the Ministry is showcasing initiatives such as SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), NSQF-aligned emerging job roles and short-duration nano-credentials developed in partnership with industry. Interactive modules, dashboards and installations demonstrate efforts to democratise AI literacy across age groups and backgrounds.

'Skilling with AI' is showcasing how artificial intelligence is transforming skill development delivery. AI-driven tools such as the Skill India Assistant will help learners navigate career pathways based on their qualifications and interests, while recommendation engines on the Skill India Digital Hub will personalise course choices.

The initiative demonstrates AI-enabled monitoring and assessment systems, including computer vision-based practical evaluations, to enhance transparency and certification standards.

The 'skilling for AI' component focuses on workforce readiness in an AI-augmented economy.

The initiative seeks to underline that AI can enhance productivity across informal and blue-collar sectors, not just among technology professionals.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Minister is scheduled to hold discussions with global technology leaders, academic institutions and industry stakeholders to strengthen collaborations in AI skilling and digital inclusion. He will visit the MSDE Pavilion on February 17 to review the installations and interact with participants.

(KNN Bureau)

