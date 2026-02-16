Music Evening At Katara Celebrates Kosovo Independence Anniversary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Drama Theatre at the Katara Cultural Village Foundation hosted a special musical evening last Friday entitled“An Evening with Rona Nishliu Quartet – Pearls of Albanian Music.”

The performance, a harmonious blend of melodies and captivating presence, reflected the richness and authenticity of Albanian heritage, eliciting enthusiastic audience participation.Ambassador of Kosovo H E Fuad Morina addressing the event.

The event was presented by the Katara Cultural Village Foundation in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of Kosovo's independence and the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Qatar and Kosovo.

The evening was attended by Ambassador of Kosovo H E Fuad Morina along with a number of other ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, and an audience of music and culture enthusiasts.

The artist Rona Nishliu and her quartet presented a selection of pieces and works that blended tradition and innovation, evoking the spirit of Albanian heritage in a contemporary style.

This reflected the depth and diversity of the cultural identity and showcased a refined artistic presence that combined professional performance with profound emotion.

In his remarks on this occasion, Ambassador Fuad Morina expressed his deep gratitude to Katara for hosting and organising this event, praising its prominent role in building bridges of cultural communication between peoples.

He emphasised that this event reflects the strength of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Kosovo, and reinforces the bonds of friendship and joint cooperation in the cultural and artistic fields.

This event is part of Katara's ongoing efforts to support cultural diversity and openness to various global artistic experiences, and to solidify its position as a vital platform for intercultural dialogue and cultural exchange between countries and peoples.