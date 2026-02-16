Andersen Global Strengthens Global Mobility Platform With Addition Of Member Firm

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global reinforces its presence in Switzerland with the addition of new member firm Exactio, bolstering its global mobility capabilities and further enhancing its integrated, multidisciplinary professional services model.

Exactio provides tailored global mobility advisory and compliance services to multinational companies and internationally mobile individuals. The firm's experienced team advises on Swiss and international tax, social security, pension, payroll, and immigration matters, supporting organizations in navigating complex employer obligations while ensuring a seamless and compliant global mobility experience. Exactio is dedicated to understanding each client's unique needs and delivering responsive, practical solutions through a hands-on, human approach across every engagement.

“At Exactio, we are committed to delivering personalized, practical, and timely solutions that enable our clients to navigate the complexities of global mobility with confidence,” said Per Melberg, managing partner of Exactio.“Becoming a member firm of Andersen Global enhances our ability to provide seamless cross-border support and connects our clients to a trusted global platform, while reinforcing our dedication to client-centric service and compliance excellence.”

“Exactio's addition as a member firm adds meaningful depth to our presence in Switzerland and brings complementary capabilities to our existing platform in the country,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Their technical expertise and in-depth market knowledge support the continued development of our global mobility practice.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

