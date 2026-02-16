REJO Brings CUBE Modular Device To Japan In Its Global Premiere

(BUSINESS WIRE )--REJO, a pioneering global provider of heat-not-burn (HNB) solutions, today announced the global debut of REJO CUBE, its latest modular HNB device, in Japan.

Breaking away from conventional HNB design norms, REJO CUBE introduces a bold new device option featuring a trendy design and dual-mode inhalation experience, launching on Japan's major e-commerce retail channels from February 16.

This launch marks the brand's latest move following REJO Mate Air's introduction in Japan in July 2025, when the device's compact design, smooth mouthfeel, and Puff Twice feature won widespread acclaim among local adult users.

REJO CUBE speak for REJO's ongoing commitment to placing user experience at the core of its research and development effort, bringing kit flexibility with modular design, deep user engagement with interactive features, and above all, the ultimate realization of advanced heating technologies on a platform catering to almost all replaceable sticks on the market.

FlexiCubeTM modular design: the all-new smart and flexible structure

Designed to bring device playfulness and versatility for adult users, REJO CUBE features three trendy color selections: Minty, Inky, and Honey Berry.

This combination features a magnetic connection between the heating pod and the detachable battery - the two modules of the device. By matching components, users can create up to nine distinct visual combinations, encouraging an expression of personal preferences.

The heating pod is powered with a 1,250mAh built-in battery, allowing it to operate as a standalone unit, while the attachable battery provides an additional 1,000mAh for extended use and convenient recharging on the go. The precisely engineered magnetic connection brings a click, reinforcing the product's playful and interactive design language.

OmniHeatTM 360° technology: denser aerosols and enhanced flavor reproduction by precision heating

REJO CUBE is equipped with OmniHeatTM 360° heating technology, featuring an omnidirectional heating coil that evenly heats the stick from the outside. This structure stabilizes the temperature range, enhancing flavor release while delivering a denser, smoother mouthfeel.

With a total battery capacity of 2,250mAh, REJO CUBE supports up to 20 consecutive sticks on a single charge under standard use, ensuring consistent performance throughout the day without frequent recharging.

The device offers two heating modes:

Normal Mode (default): Supports up to 16 puffs per stick.

PlusEnjoyTM Eco Mode: Provides 12 additional puffs, enabling a“Puff Twice” experience upon selection, prior to stick insertion. Designed for use with previously heated auto-heat HNB sticks from compatible devices, this mode applies a controlled reheating cycle to access remaining aerosol potential. It offers a more bang-for-the-buck option for adult users familiar with existing auto-heat HNB devices.

FunTap display: clarity, intuitive, interactive at every step

REJO CUBE features an interactive LCD display that presents real-time information, including heating progress, charging status, and activated mode. This dynamic visual feedback guides users through each stage of device use, making device status instantly noticeable and interactions intuitive.

By combining device status data with engaging animation, the FunTap interface reflects REJO's commitment to delivering unparalleled performance and playful design value - ensuring informed and responsive interactions.

Compatibility and availability: seamless integration and market readiness

REJO CUBE is compatible with auto-heat HNB sticks and supports automatic heating upon stick insertion, making it easier for adult users familiar with existing HNB product formats. The device's Puff Twice feature further enhances efficiency by enabling second-use potential for compatible auto-heat HNB sticks, allowing adult users to make fuller use of each stick.

REJO CUBE will be available through Japan's mainstream e-commerce retail channels starting February 16, 2026, at a suggested retail price of JPY 6,980.

About REJO

REJO is a pioneering global provider of heat-not-burn solutions, crafting innovative and reliable products that redefine the smoking experience.

In partnership with REJO Friends, we are committed to delivering exceptional user experiences worldwide. Our diverse product portfolio champions less harmful alternatives, setting a new standard for mindful consumption.

For more information, please visit REJO online at or email ...

