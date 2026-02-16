EUR/USD Forex Signal 16/02: Bullish Outlook Ahead (Chart)
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2000. Add a stop-loss at 1.1765. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1765. Add a stop-loss at 1.2000.
Also, no major macro numbers are scheduled from the US and the European Union this week. The key data to watch this week will be the US housing starts, building permits, and pending home sales data. The only major news to watch will be the upcoming Federal Reserve minutes, which will come out on Wednesday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate has pulled back in the past few days, moving from a high of 1.2095 in January to the current 1.1867.On the positive side, the pair remains above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) have pulled back.It also remains inside the ascending channel. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bullish breakout, potentially to the key resistance level at 1.2000. A move below the key support level 1.1765 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
