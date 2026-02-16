GBP/USD Forex Signal 16/02: A Rebound Ahead (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3785. Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3785.
The pair will also react to the upcoming UK inflation report, which are expected to show that inflation retreated from 3.4% to 3.0%, while the core CPI 3.2% to 3.1%. Economists expect the UK inflation will continue falling in the coming months, with ING predicting that it will move to the 2% target in the coming months.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD pair retreated from the year-to-date high of 1.3870 to the current 1.3655. It has moved below the important support level at 1.3785, its highest level in July last year.The pair has formed an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bullish reversal sign in technical analysis. It has also remained above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).Therefore, the pair will likely bounce back in the coming days, potentially to the key resistance level at 1.3785, its highest level in September last year.
