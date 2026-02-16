IHC Profit Jumps As Revenues Surge

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

International Holding Company, the Abu Dhabi-based investment conglomerate known as IHC, has posted full-year 2025 revenue of AED111.4 billion, a rise of 29.1 per cent from a year earlier, while profit after tax climbed 35.1 per cent to AED34.7 billion, reflecting what the group described as disciplined execution and tighter cost management across its expanding portfolio.

The audited results mark another year of strong expansion for the diversified holding company, which has grown into one of the most valuable listed entities on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Management attributed the performance to portfolio optimisation, operational efficiencies and contributions from subsidiaries operating across real estate, healthcare, technology, food and agriculture, and industrial manufacturing.

IHC's balance sheet has expanded significantly over the past several years, driven by strategic acquisitions and stakes in high-growth sectors. The company has positioned itself as a long-term capital allocator, focusing on building interconnected value chains within the United Arab Emirates and internationally. Executives have repeatedly emphasised a strategy that seeks to combine scale with operational discipline, aiming to extract synergies from businesses under its umbrella.

The revenue increase of more than 29 per cent underscores continued momentum across core segments. Healthcare and life sciences have remained a key pillar, supported by domestic demand and regional expansion. Construction and real estate activities have also contributed to topline growth amid sustained infrastructure development and property transactions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Meanwhile, food and agriculture investments have gained strategic importance as authorities in the UAE pursue food security and local production initiatives.

Profit growth outpaced revenue expansion, indicating margin improvement. Analysts tracking the group note that cost rationalisation, integration of acquired assets and selective divestments have helped enhance earnings quality. The 35.1 per cent increase in profit after tax suggests stronger operational leverage and a more streamlined portfolio compared with earlier expansion phases when rapid asset accumulation placed pressure on integration processes.

IHC's leadership has highlighted portfolio optimisation as central to the 2025 outcome. Over the past two years, the company has consolidated overlapping entities, exited non-core assets and recalibrated capital allocation to prioritise higher-return investments. Such measures appear to have reduced duplication and improved capital efficiency, aligning with broader efforts in the UAE corporate sector to boost productivity and global competitiveness.

The group's investment philosophy has evolved from aggressive expansion to more selective deployment of capital. Earlier years saw headline-grabbing acquisitions and equity stakes across regional and international markets. Current strategy, according to corporate statements, centres on strengthening governance, risk management and performance metrics across subsidiaries. This shift reflects a maturing conglomerate model seeking sustainable profitability rather than pure asset growth.

Market participants view IHC as a bellwether for Abu Dhabi's corporate ambitions. Its rapid ascent in market capitalisation over recent years has drawn global attention, particularly as it built positions in technology-driven ventures and sustainable industries. The 2025 results reinforce the narrative of resilience in the UAE economy, supported by diversified growth beyond hydrocarbons.

Macroeconomic conditions have remained supportive. The UAE's non-oil economy has expanded steadily, aided by tourism, trade and financial services. Corporate earnings across several sectors have benefited from robust domestic demand and a stable regulatory environment. Against this backdrop, IHC's performance appears consistent with broader trends of corporate profitability and investment-led growth.

At the same time, observers caution that conglomerate structures can face complexity risks. Rapid portfolio diversification requires strong oversight to ensure transparency and alignment of interests across subsidiaries. IHC's emphasis on governance frameworks and disciplined cost control suggests awareness of these challenges. Maintaining earnings momentum will depend on continued operational integration and prudent risk management.

Cash flow generation and capital structure will also be closely monitored by investors. While headline revenue and profit figures are strong, analysts often examine debt levels, liquidity and dividend policy to assess sustainability. IHC has historically reinvested significant portions of earnings to fund acquisitions and expansion, though shareholder returns remain an important consideration for listed entities in the region.

Strategically, the company has indicated interest in sectors aligned with technological transformation and sustainability. Investments linked to renewable energy, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing have featured prominently in corporate communications. These align with national strategies aimed at economic diversification and net-zero commitments, positioning IHC within policy priorities that may unlock further growth opportunities.

