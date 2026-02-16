Ramadan Fireworks Light Up Dubai Nights

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Fireworks will illuminate parts of Dubai each evening during Ramadan, with organisers confirming a month-long programme across Al Seef, Dubai Creek waterfront and Global Village from 19 February to 19 March.

Displays are scheduled daily at 9:30pm along Al Seef and the Dubai Creek waterfront, offering residents and visitors a waterfront spectacle shortly after iftar. At Global Village, fireworks are planned every Friday and Saturday at about 10:30pm over the same period. Organisers have indicated that timings remain subject to change depending on operational considerations and crowd management requirements.

Dubai has steadily positioned Ramadan as a season combining spiritual observance with family-oriented entertainment. Authorities typically balance cultural sensitivity with tourism-driven programming, concentrating events after evening prayers and iftar gatherings. The scheduled 9:30pm timing along the Creek aligns with patterns seen in previous years, when footfall rises in heritage districts once temperatures ease and families head outdoors.

Al Seef, developed along the historic trading artery of Dubai Creek, blends traditional architecture with contemporary retail and dining. Its waterfront promenade provides an open vantage point for pyrotechnic displays, drawing large crowds during public holidays and festive periods. Dubai Creek waterfront, stretching through Deira and Bur Dubai, remains one of the city's most recognisable backdrops, linking old souqs with modern developments. Officials have often highlighted these districts as focal points for community celebrations.

Global Village, meanwhile, continues to function as a seasonal multicultural destination, hosting pavilions representing dozens of countries alongside entertainment stages and food outlets. Weekend fireworks have become a regular feature of its annual programme, typically commencing in autumn and running through spring. The 10:30pm slot on Fridays and Saturdays is designed to accommodate peak visitor flows after taraweeh prayers and weekend outings.

See also Dubai plans fully robot-built villa

Tourism authorities in Dubai have long used large-scale public events to sustain visitor momentum during Ramadan. While daytime hospitality activity moderates in observance of fasting hours, evening and night-time economies gain traction. Retail districts, waterfront promenades and open-air markets experience higher footfall after sunset, and fireworks provide a visible centrepiece that encourages longer stays.

Security and crowd management measures are expected to accompany the displays. Dubai Police and other civic agencies routinely deploy additional personnel around high-traffic zones during major events. Road access near Al Seef and parts of the Creek has in previous years been subject to temporary diversions to ease congestion. Visitors are typically advised to arrive early and use public transport where possible.

Hospitality operators along the Creek corridor anticipate increased bookings during the period. Restaurants overlooking the water customarily offer iftar and suhoor packages, capitalising on clear sightlines to the fireworks. Industry analysts note that Ramadan programming has evolved into a key segment of the emirate's annual events calendar, contributing to hotel occupancy rates and retail spending even outside peak tourist seasons.

Weather conditions in late February and March are generally favourable for outdoor gatherings, with milder evenings compared with summer months. Fireworks specialists engaged for such events must coordinate closely with civil defence authorities to ensure compliance with safety standards, particularly in densely built waterfront areas. Organisers usually conduct controlled launch sequences from barges or designated launch pads to maintain safe distances from crowds and buildings.

Global Village's weekend shows are expected to complement its broader entertainment schedule, which often includes cultural performances, concerts and family attractions. As one of Dubai's most visited seasonal destinations, the venue has consistently reported millions of guests per season. Fireworks act as a finale to evening programming, encouraging visitors to remain on site through late hours.

See also Manish Malhotra brings Indian craft to Dubai finale

Event planners emphasise that Ramadan celebrations in Dubai aim to reflect the spirit of the holy month while supporting social cohesion. Public fireworks are framed as family-friendly attractions rather than large-scale party events, with music levels and associated activities moderated accordingly. The format allows both residents observing the fast and tourists experiencing Ramadan for the first time to participate in a shared atmosphere.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.