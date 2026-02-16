Red Sea Exhibition Spotlights Submerged Maritime Legacy

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Red Sea Museum will open a major exhibition titled Sunken Treasures: The Maritime Heritage of the Red Sea on February 25, running until May 29, 2026, placing centuries of seafaring history at the centre of Saudi Arabia's expanding cultural agenda.

Organised by the Museums Commission under the Ministry of Culture, the showcase is set to feature artefacts recovered from shipwrecks, navigational tools, archival material and interactive displays that trace commercial and cultural exchange across one of the world's oldest maritime corridors. Officials say the exhibition forms part of a broader effort to document and preserve underwater heritage along the kingdom's western coastline, an area that once linked Arabia with East Africa, the Mediterranean and South Asia.

The Red Sea has long been a conduit for trade, pilgrimage and migration. From the Nabataean and Roman periods through the Ottoman era, merchant vessels carried spices, incense, textiles and precious metals across its waters. Archaeological surveys conducted over the past decade have identified numerous wreck sites, some dating back more than a thousand years. Maritime historians describe the seabed as an archive that reveals how coastal communities developed shipbuilding techniques and trading networks that shaped regional economies.

Sunken Treasures is expected to draw on findings from collaborative expeditions involving Saudi authorities and international marine archaeologists. Underwater excavations have documented hull fragments, amphorae, ceramics and anchors that illustrate the technological evolution of vessels navigating coral reefs and shifting currents. Conservation teams have worked to stabilise fragile objects retrieved from depth, applying modern preservation methods to ensure their long-term display.

See also Kuwait charts path to 4 million bpd oil capacity

According to the Museums Commission, the exhibition will combine physical artefacts with digital reconstructions, allowing visitors to visualise ancient ports such as Jeddah and Yanbu at different stages of their development. Archival maps and sailors' logs are also due to be displayed, shedding light on navigation routes used by traders and pilgrims travelling to Makkah and Madinah. Curators say this contextual approach aims to demonstrate how maritime heritage intersects with religious, economic and social histories.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in cultural infrastructure as part of its wider transformation strategy. The Ministry of Culture oversees a network of commissions dedicated to museums, heritage, film, fashion and literature. New institutions have opened across the kingdom, while restoration projects have focused on historic districts and archaeological sites. Cultural tourism is positioned as a key pillar of economic diversification, with authorities seeking to attract both domestic and international visitors.

The Red Sea coast itself is undergoing significant development, including luxury tourism projects and marine conservation initiatives. Officials stress that heritage preservation remains integral to these plans. Marine archaeologists argue that systematic documentation of wreck sites is essential to prevent looting and environmental damage. International conventions on underwater cultural heritage encourage states to protect submerged artefacts as part of humanity's shared patrimony, rather than treating them as commercial commodities.

Sunken Treasures arrives amid growing global interest in maritime archaeology. Advances in sonar mapping, remotely operated vehicles and 3D imaging have enabled researchers to explore previously inaccessible sites. Similar exhibitions in Europe and Asia have drawn attention to the role of sea routes in shaping globalisation long before the modern era. Scholars note that the Red Sea occupies a distinctive position, linking the Mediterranean world with the Indian Ocean trading system.

See also UAE hotel revenues hit record levels as tourism demand strengthens

The exhibition period, stretching into late spring, coincides with an active cultural calendar in the kingdom. Organisers anticipate educational programmes, guided tours and public lectures to accompany the display. Schools and universities are expected to participate, reflecting an emphasis on raising awareness among younger generations about coastal heritage. Cultural officials have underscored the importance of storytelling in making archaeological research accessible to wider audiences.

Experts point out that underwater artefacts often challenge conventional narratives centred on land-based empires. Shipwrecks can reveal everyday objects, personal belongings and trade goods that seldom survive in terrestrial contexts. Such findings contribute to a more nuanced understanding of economic integration and cultural exchange across regions bordering the Red Sea, including present-day Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea.

Curators involved in the project have described the exhibition as an opportunity to bridge academic research and public engagement. By presenting recovered artefacts alongside multimedia installations, they aim to convey the human dimension of maritime journeys - the risks faced by sailors, the diversity of cargo and the interdependence of port cities.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.