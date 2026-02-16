UAE Tour Opens With Desert Road Closures

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Rolling road closures are under way across Al Dhafra as the UAE Tour begins its latest edition, with authorities in Abu Dhabi implementing phased traffic diversions to accommodate the opening stage of the WorldTour cycling race.

Organisers confirmed that the first stage, set against the sweeping desert highways of the Al Dhafra region, will see intermittent road blocks along key routes from morning until late afternoon, depending on the progress of the peloton. Police patrols and traffic marshals have been deployed to manage junctions and ensure public safety as riders traverse long, exposed stretches of highway that have become a signature of the event.

The UAE Tour, part of the UCI WorldTour calendar, draws leading teams and riders from Europe, the Middle East and beyond. Established in 2019 following the merger of the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Dubai Tour, it has grown into one of the region's most prominent sporting fixtures. Previous winners include Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič, underlining the race's stature within professional cycling.

Monday's stage in Al Dhafra is expected to favour sprinters, with a largely flat profile across desert terrain that often produces high speeds and crosswind challenges. Race officials have highlighted the need for motorists to follow updates issued by Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Mobility, formerly known as the Integrated Transport Centre, as closures will be lifted progressively once the convoy passes.

Authorities said rolling closures are designed to minimise disruption, with roads reopening shortly after the race and its support vehicles clear each section. Residents have been advised to plan journeys in advance and consider alternative routes where possible. Emergency services remain on standby along the course.

The UAE Tour spans seven stages, typically combining flat sprint stages with mountain finishes, including the summit of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. That climb, rising more than 1,000 metres above sea level, has frequently determined the overall general classification. Organisers this year again emphasised a route that showcases the UAE's varied landscapes, from desert plains to urban skylines and mountainous terrain.

RCS Sport, the Italian company behind the Giro d'Italia, oversees the race in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Officials have described the event as a strategic platform to promote cycling participation locally while reinforcing the UAE's position as a global sports destination. Cycling clubs and youth programmes have expanded steadily across the country since the race's inception, with new cycling tracks and infrastructure projects supporting recreational and competitive riders.

Elite teams arriving for the race include several WorldTour outfits fielding leading sprinters and general classification contenders. Analysts note that early-season races such as the UAE Tour offer riders an opportunity to test form ahead of European classics and Grand Tours. Weather conditions in the Gulf - generally dry with moderate temperatures at this time of year - are considered conducive to high-performance racing, although desert crosswinds can fracture the peloton and create tactical unpredictability.

Economic observers also point to the broader impact of hosting major sporting events. Hotel occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi typically rise during the race week, while international broadcast coverage brings exposure to global audiences. The event forms part of a wider calendar that includes Formula One, mixed martial arts and international golf tournaments, reflecting sustained investment in sports-led tourism.

Safety remains a focal point for organisers, particularly following high-profile crashes in international cycling over the past seasons. Enhanced barriers, medical response teams and coordination with local authorities have been incorporated into operational planning. Riders will be accompanied by neutral service vehicles and team support cars, with strict protocols governing convoy movement.

Environmental considerations have also been integrated into event management. Officials have previously outlined initiatives to reduce plastic waste and promote recycling within race villages and hospitality zones. Supporters argue that the event's focus on cycling aligns with broader sustainability narratives, though critics maintain that large-scale sporting spectacles inevitably carry a carbon footprint.

