Havelock One Delivers SOCO Social Jungle

Havelock One Interiors has completed the full fit-out of SOCO, a new family entertainment concept developed by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment and launched at City Centre Mirdif in Dubai, marking another high-profile addition to the region's expanding leisure and lifestyle sector.

The Bahrain-headquartered interior fit-out specialist said the project involved the turnkey delivery of a multi-zone“social jungle” environment designed to blend interactive play, immersive design and food-led social spaces under one roof. SOCO is positioned as a hybrid venue that combines adventure elements, themed interiors and hospitality offerings aimed at families and young adults, reflecting a broader shift in mall-based entertainment towards experience-driven destinations.

Majid Al Futtaim, which operates shopping centres, cinemas and leisure brands across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has been accelerating investment in out-of-home entertainment as consumer preferences move beyond traditional retail. The group's entertainment arm manages brands such as VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet and Ski Dubai, and has been focusing on integrated social spaces that encourage longer dwell times and repeat visits.

Havelock One's scope of work on SOCO included bespoke joinery, themed installation, specialist finishes and coordination of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems within a design-led framework. Industry executives familiar with the project describe it as technically demanding, given the combination of structural features, interactive components and hospitality areas within a single environment.

Company representatives indicated that the design language required close collaboration between architects, creative consultants and engineering teams to translate concept art into a safe and operational venue. Elements such as climbing structures, jungle-inspired décor and custom-built fixtures demanded precision manufacturing and installation within tight commercial timelines.

The project adds to Havelock One's portfolio of high-profile retail and hospitality interiors across the Gulf. Founded in 1998, the firm has grown into one of the region's largest fit-out contractors, with facilities in Bahrain and projects spanning the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It has previously delivered work for international luxury brands, major hotel operators and large-scale retail developments.

Executives in the construction and fit-out sector say entertainment-driven spaces are becoming increasingly complex, requiring contractors to integrate digital infrastructure, themed architecture and high footfall durability standards. Unlike conventional retail units, family entertainment centres demand enhanced safety compliance, acoustic planning and flexible layouts that can accommodate events and evolving programming.

Dubai's retail landscape, shaped by destination malls and tourism flows, has been particularly receptive to experiential concepts. City Centre Mirdif, operated by Majid Al Futtaim Properties, has positioned itself as a family-focused hub, and the addition of SOCO aligns with a strategy to differentiate physical retail through interactive attractions.

Analysts note that leisure and entertainment spending across the Gulf has been supported by demographic trends, including a young population profile and government initiatives to expand tourism and cultural offerings. Regional authorities have placed emphasis on diversifying economic activity beyond hydrocarbons, with entertainment and lifestyle sectors playing a visible role in that agenda.

Majid Al Futtaim has reported steady growth in its entertainment portfolio over the past few years, supported by cinema expansion, digital innovation and new venue formats. The company has also highlighted the importance of sustainability and operational efficiency in new developments, incorporating energy-conscious design and materials selection across projects.

For Havelock One, delivering a themed environment such as SOCO underscores the growing role of fit-out contractors as strategic partners rather than purely execution-focused vendors. Industry observers point out that contractors are increasingly involved from early design stages, advising on material feasibility, structural integration and lifecycle cost considerations.

The completion of SOCO comes at a time when construction activity in the Gulf is witnessing renewed momentum, particularly in hospitality, mixed-use and entertainment assets. Contractors face heightened competition and margin pressures, yet demand for specialised capabilities in themed interiors and experiential spaces remains robust.

Executives within the sector argue that clients are seeking distinctive environments that can stand out in saturated retail markets. Concepts such as SOCO attempt to merge social interaction, physical activity and curated dining experiences in a single setting, encouraging visitors to treat malls as lifestyle destinations rather than purely transactional spaces.

Havelock One's management has previously emphasised investment in manufacturing capacity and workforce development to support complex assignments. The company operates advanced joinery and metal fabrication facilities, enabling greater control over quality and lead times for bespoke installations.

