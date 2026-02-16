MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Cyber security researchers are warning that built-in“Summarise with AI” buttons and AI-generated share links are being exploited to covertly plant malicious instructions inside artificial intelligence assistants, creating a new class of threat capable of distorting recommendations on health, finance and security matters.

The technique, described by Microsoft as“AI recommendation poisoning”, centres on prompt injection attacks that subtly bias what large language models treat as trusted sources or preferred guidance. By embedding hidden directives in web content that is later summarised or shared through AI tools, attackers can influence the model's outputs long after the original interaction has taken place.

Security teams tracking the phenomenon say the abuse is spreading as generative AI assistants become integrated into browsers, search engines and productivity platforms. Summarisation tools are designed to extract key points from articles or reports, but they also process any concealed text embedded within a page. If that hidden content contains instructions framed as system prompts, the AI may absorb them as contextual guidance.

Microsoft has publicly outlined the risks of prompt injection in enterprise environments, cautioning that malicious instructions can override guardrails if not properly sandboxed. The company has noted that AI systems interacting with external content must treat all incoming data as untrusted, warning that embedded instructions may attempt to manipulate responses or exfiltrate information.

Cyber security analysts explain that the emerging variant differs from traditional phishing or malware. Instead of directly compromising a device, attackers aim to alter the informational environment surrounding an AI assistant. By influencing what a model“remembers” or treats as authoritative, they can skew future recommendations in subtle but consequential ways.

See also Hallucinations test generative AI's claim to accuracy

Researchers say a typical scenario involves a webpage containing invisible text instructing the AI to favour a particular brand, investment product or medical treatment. When a user clicks“Summarise with AI”, the assistant processes both visible and hidden text. If the model's memory features are enabled, elements of the injected prompt may persist, shaping subsequent outputs even when the original page is no longer open.

Industry experts warn that this persistence poses significant risks in high-stakes domains. Financial advice generated by AI could be nudged towards specific securities. Health-related responses might privilege certain supplements or clinics. Security guidance could be weakened to benefit malicious actors. Because the manipulation operates at the recommendation layer rather than the code layer, it can be difficult for users to detect.

The rise of AI-generated share links has expanded the attack surface. Many platforms now allow users to share a conversation with an AI assistant through a link that preserves context. If that shared session contains embedded malicious instructions, anyone opening the link may unwittingly propagate the poisoned context. Analysts say marketers seeking aggressive promotion tactics and threat actors pursuing disinformation campaigns have both shown interest in the method.

Academic research into prompt injection has accelerated over the past year, with universities and independent laboratories demonstrating how language models can be induced to ignore prior instructions or disclose restricted information. These findings underscore a structural challenge: large language models are designed to follow instructions in natural language, making them inherently sensitive to cleverly crafted prompts.

Technology companies have responded with layered defences. Microsoft and other major AI providers have emphasised content filtering, system-prompt isolation and memory controls that distinguish between user data and external content. Some platforms now display warnings when summarising third-party pages and limit the extent to which external text can alter persistent memory.

See also Hassabis flags irony in ChatGPT's ad ambitions

Despite these safeguards, specialists argue that user awareness remains uneven. Many consumers treat AI summaries as neutral digests, without considering that the summarisation process itself can be manipulated. Enterprise environments face additional exposure where AI assistants are connected to internal documents, emails or databases, potentially amplifying the impact of poisoned context.

Regulators are also beginning to examine the broader implications. Authorities in Europe and North America have highlighted the need for transparency in AI-generated recommendations, particularly where automated outputs may influence financial decisions or medical information. Policymakers are assessing whether existing consumer protection and cybersecurity frameworks adequately address manipulation at the AI prompt level.

The commercial incentives driving misuse are clear. Search engine optimisation has long rewarded those who can shape ranking algorithms; AI recommendation systems represent the next frontier. By embedding instructions that persuade an assistant to cite or prioritise specific sources, bad actors can gain disproportionate visibility without overt advertising.

Security professionals stress that mitigation requires both technical controls and governance measures. Developers are encouraged to adopt strict separation between system instructions and user-supplied content, to implement robust logging of memory changes, and to provide users with tools to review and clear stored context. Organisations deploying AI assistants internally are advised to conduct red-team testing to identify prompt injection vulnerabilities.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.