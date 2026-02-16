Switzerland's Sperm Donation System: Safe Enough?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Recently, the news emerged that a sperm donor in Denmark carrying a cancer-causing gene had conceived almost 200 children. Could something like that happen in Switzerland? This content was published on February 16, 2026 - 10:00 1 minute

The market is expanding rapidly across Europe and Switzerland is no exception. Official figures show that between 2001 and 2024, 4,782 children in the country were born through sperm donation.

Sperm donation in the Alpine nation is tightly regulated, with legal limits designed to prevent large numbers of children being conceived from a single donor.

But what does sperm donation look like in Switzerland today? Read our article to find out.

