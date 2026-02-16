Rich And Depressed: The Suffering Of The Super-Rich



MENAFN - Swissinfo) At Zurich's Paracelsus Recovery clinic, therapy comes with luxury. Its CEO, Jan Gerber, knows from personal experience that wealth does not protect against mental illness. This content was published on February 16, 2026 - 11:00 3 minutes Olivia Gähwiler, SRF

Early morning in thick fog: outdoor lighting illuminates the façade of a timber-framed building and a stone staircase leading from the pool to the fitness area. Inside are a Pilates reformer, treadmill, sauna and whirlpool. Jan Gerber rolls out his yoga mat.

This routine became part of his life after a severe depressive episode.“Covid hit, my company was close to bankruptcy, my marriage was falling apart. My whole reality collapsed,” he recalls.“Even being told to stand at the window and take a deep breath triggered crying fits.” A hospital stay helped him regain stability.

Such stories are not uncommon. What sets Gerber apart is his wealth.“I made tens of millions through investments and by building and selling companies,” he says. Yet his experience led him to a clear conclusion:“Pain is pain, no matter how much you have in your bank account.”

CHF100,000 per week

Gerber now runs Paracelsus Recovery, a private mental health clinic on Lake Zurich. Most clients come from abroad, particularly from the Middle East.“Many are members of wealthy families or successful entrepreneurs,” he says. A small number come from royal families, politics or the entertainment industry.

Their conditions are familiar: depression, addiction or obsessive-compulsive disorder. The setting, however, is exceptional. The clinic treats no more than three clients at a time, each in complete privacy.

Patients live in a penthouse apartment and are supported by a team of around 15 staff, including a psychiatrist, psychotherapist, driver and private chef. Treatments range from conventional medicine to alternative therapies such as equine-assisted therapy. The cost: CHF100,000 ($130,000) per week.

Gerber says his own experience with mental illness helps him relate to clients, but it is not a marketing tool.“I was criticised more for the fact that, despite working in this field, I wasn't protected from becoming ill myself,” he notes.

Bedouin tent on the roof terrace

Does recovery require such an environment? Gerber argues that for high-profile individuals, public clinics are often not an option.“Privacy is essential,” he says.“And for people who have never done their own laundry, a sudden loss of their usual standard of living can be destabilising rather than helpful.”

Most clients, he adds, are modest in their demands, though occasional special requests arise. Not all can be granted: a Bedouin tent with an open fire on the roof terrace, for example, was rejected by city authorities.

Despite the exclusivity, Gerber is cautious about expectations.“Just because treatment here is expensive and resource-intensive does not mean it is a miracle cure,” he says.

The message he wants to convey is a simple one: mental illness does not discriminate by income – and recovery, even with vast resources, remains a complex and uncertain process.

Translated from German using AI/amva

How we translate with AI

We use automatic translation tools, such as DeepL and Google Translate, for some content.

Each translated article is carefully reviewed by a journalist for accuracy. Using translation tools gives us the time for more in-depth articles.

Learn more here about how we work with AI.

