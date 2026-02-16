Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Skier Meillard Takes Gold In Winter Olympics Slalom

2026-02-16 02:08:42
Swiss skier Loïc Meillard has won gold medal in the slalom event at the Winter Olympic Games, finishing ahead of Austria's Fabio Gstrein and Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen.
This content was published on February 16, 2026

Meillard is only the second Swiss skier to win Olympic gold in slalom, following Edy Reinalter in St Moritz in 1948.

Jacques Lüthi (bronze) in Lake Placid in 1980 and Ramon Zenhäusern (silver) in Pyeongchang in 2018 are the only Swiss to win any medal in the event.

Meillard earned his third medal in Bormio, following his silver in the team combined (with Marco Odermatt) and bronze in the giant slalom. He is the third Swiss alpine skier, after Franjo von Allmen and Odermatt, to leave Bormio with three medals.

The other Swiss slalom starters delivered solid to good performances. Tanguy Nef finished sixth, 2.02 seconds behind the winner.

The Swiss men's team won at least one medal in all five races in Valtellina, for a total of eight medals, including four golds.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

Swissinfo

