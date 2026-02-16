Swiss Skier Meillard Takes Gold In Winter Olympics Slalom

Meillard is only the second Swiss skier to win Olympic gold in slalom, following Edy Reinalter in St Moritz in 1948.

Jacques Lüthi (bronze) in Lake Placid in 1980 and Ramon Zenhäusern (silver) in Pyeongchang in 2018 are the only Swiss to win any medal in the event.

Meillard earned his third medal in Bormio, following his silver in the team combined (with Marco Odermatt) and bronze in the giant slalom. He is the third Swiss alpine skier, after Franjo von Allmen and Odermatt, to leave Bormio with three medals.

The other Swiss slalom starters delivered solid to good performances. Tanguy Nef finished sixth, 2.02 seconds behind the winner.

The Swiss men's team won at least one medal in all five races in Valtellina, for a total of eight medals, including four golds.

