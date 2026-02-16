Iran To Hold Geneva Talks With UN Nuclear Watchdog - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi announced on the social media platform X that he will hold in-depth technical discussions with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Iranian nuclear experts.

Araghchi travelled to Switzerland on Sunday for the next round of negotiations with the United States. At the beginning of February, both states began a new dialogue following military threats from US President Donald Trump in the Gulf state of Oman.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Bussaidi is once again mediating in Geneva. Like some Gulf states, the Iranian government values Switzerland as a neutral mediator.

Relations between the Iranian government and the IAEA had deteriorated significantly following Israel's war against the country last year. The US joined the attacks and bombed key nuclear facilities, including uranium enrichment plants.

Trump subsequently declared that the facilities had been completely“destroyed”. However, the whereabouts of around 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium remained unclear.

Iran then restricted the nuclear watchdogs' access. It was not until September 2025 that Tehran agreed with the IAEA to resume inspections. It is unclear to what extent these will take place and whether they are currently taking place.

Grossi has come under fire from Iranian hardliners. An ultra-conservative newspaper accused him of being an Israeli spy and called for the death penalty. According to some government representatives, the IAEA chief had not been critical enough of the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

