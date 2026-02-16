Rio De Janeiro And Its Attractions Beyond Carnival

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Known for its natural beauty and rich history, Rio de Janeiro offers many attractions beyond the Carnival parades, though samba is everywhere in the city. It was Brazil's capital from 1763, during the Empire, until 1960, when Brasília was inaugurated. For this reason, the city has sites that preserve its own history and that of Brazil, such as the Paço Imperial in downtown. But Rio is more than history: it's also the sea, with its many beaches, and green, as it features an urban forest.

Worth visiting are the Sugarloaf Cable Car and Christ the Redeemer. Beyond offering views of the Marvelous City, they preserve a piece of the Atlantic Forest within Tijuca Forest.

As the saying goes,“What happens in Rio stays in Rio.” It applies to the city's secrets, as well as a swim in Ipanema or Copacabana, each with its own unique vibe for tourists and athletes. For those who prefer the sand with less hustle, the nearby Leme Beach offers a quiet refuge in the heart of the city. These are the kinds of discoveries only Rio can offer. Here are some tips for exploring Brazil's iconic postcard city.

The journey begins at Praia Vermelha, where cable cars depart for the first hill, Urca. From there, a second cable car ascends to Sugarloaf, 396 meters above sea level, offering panoramic views of the city: takeoffs and landings at Santos Dumont Airport near the sea, Guanabara Bay, and downtown. Both hills are attractions on their own, featuring a park filled with native Atlantic Forest flora. Ticket information here.

The 38-meter-tall statue sits atop Corcovado Mountain in Tijuca National Park. Like the cable car, the journey offers more than just the final destination. To reach Christ the Redeemer, tourists ride the Corcovado Railway, a train route built in the 19th century within the national park-another chance to explore the city's natural beauty.

The Santa Teresa trams run routes between downtown Rio and Largo de Santa Teresa. Along the way, tourists pass famous city landmarks, such as the Lapa Arches, as well as historic mansions and buildings that tell the story of Rio.

Paço Imperial

Former residence of the general governor and viceroy in the 18th century, Paço Imperial was the site of historical events such as the Dia do Fico, when Prince Regent Dom Pedro I announced to the people that he would stay in Brazil, a decision that influenced the country's independence. The building, constructed in 1743 in downtown Rio, hosts various exhibitions. Check the schedule here.

Copacabana

The world's most famous beach has hosted many historic shows. Beyond its sand and sea, it's home to the Copacabana Palace hotel, which has welcomed heads of state, music stars, and film celebrities. Copacabana is also a lively neighborhood with samba circles, bars, and restaurants that stay open late. Looking for a quieter spot? Nearby is Leme Beach. The two neighborhoods, Copacabana and Leme, are separated only by Avenida Princesa Isabel.

Doceria Colombo

Confeitaria Colombo has four locations in the city, but the most famous and busiest is in downtown Rio. Founded in 1894, the bakery is a must-visit for anyone wanting to enjoy sweets or breakfast. The art nouveau salon has hosted political and artistic gatherings. The visit is worth the long line that often forms at the door.

Opened in 2015, the Museum of Tomorrow uses audiovisual resources to take visitors on a journey from the origins of the universe to the construction of the future. Its goal, as the museum itself states, is to encourage reflection on the future humanity is shaping with today's decisions. It is located in downtown Rio, in an area revitalized for the 2016 Olympic Games.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBAMarcos Carrieri/ANBAMarcos Carrieri/ANBA

